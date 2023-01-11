Chrissy Teigen Seeks Fans' Advice About Waxing 'Down There' While Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen is getting ready for the impending arrival of her new baby, including possibly adding a self-care item to her to-do list — but not without first consulting her trusty flock of followers for some advice.

The cookbook author, 37, took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask about a very important subject: bikini waxing while pregnant.

Teigen fretted that a potential salon appointment might be too much to handle, discomfort-wise. "I know it's definitely more painful pregnant," she noted, "but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse."

The comments flowed in and so did Teigen's trademark razor-sharp replies.

"I can't unsee this," tweeted one fan, to which Teigen fired back, "Imagine what the poor [aesthetician] has to see."

"Why even bother," wondered another. Teigen's explanation? "Trying to do the doctors a solid."

When she hasn't been ticking off the last few things on her to-do list, Teigen, who is expecting a baby with husband John Legend, has been enjoying some precious family time before the new arrival debuts.

The couple recently posted photos of a festive Christmas celebration last month with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper.

The family also celebrated Legend's 44th birthday at the end of December, as well as Teigen's 37th birthday at the close of November.

True to form, the host enjoyed her special day her way.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," Teigen shared in a video, showing a laid-back day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends as well as watching The Office and Below Deck.