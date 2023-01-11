Chrissy Teigen Seeks Fans' Advice About Waxing 'Down There' While Pregnant

The author, who is expecting her new baby soon, shared her concerns that getting a bikini wax might hurt 'a lot worse' while expecting

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 11, 2023 09:12 PM
chrissy teigen pregnant
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Chrissy Teigen is getting ready for the impending arrival of her new baby, including possibly adding a self-care item to her to-do list — but not without first consulting her trusty flock of followers for some advice.

The cookbook author, 37, took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask about a very important subject: bikini waxing while pregnant.

Teigen fretted that a potential salon appointment might be too much to handle, discomfort-wise. "I know it's definitely more painful pregnant," she noted, "but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse."

The comments flowed in and so did Teigen's trademark razor-sharp replies.

"I can't unsee this," tweeted one fan, to which Teigen fired back, "Imagine what the poor [aesthetician] has to see."

"Why even bother," wondered another. Teigen's explanation? "Trying to do the doctors a solid."

When she hasn't been ticking off the last few things on her to-do list, Teigen, who is expecting a baby with husband John Legend, has been enjoying some precious family time before the new arrival debuts.

The couple recently posted photos of a festive Christmas celebration last month with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

The family also celebrated Legend's 44th birthday at the end of December, as well as Teigen's 37th birthday at the close of November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

True to form, the host enjoyed her special day her way.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," Teigen shared in a video, showing a laid-back day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends as well as watching The Office and Below Deck.

Related Articles
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the Miu Miu aftershow party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen Wishes Husband John Legend a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photos of the Singer
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmveAaP_03/. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
“omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr” how do you think I feel thank u
Chrissy Teigen Teases She's Been 'Pregnant Forever' as She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bikini
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Shot https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcbZ3OvaI5
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Photo
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
Chrissy Teigen's recent family vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Family Photos from Her 'Busy' Tropical Winter Vacation
Chrissy Teigen Gets a Second Chance at Making Outback's Bloomin' Onion. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVJiIYMU17/. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Relearns How to Make Outback's Bloomin' Onion Now That She's Sober: 'Redemption!'
Chrissy Teigen bump
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot in Recap Video with Scenes From Her 37th Birthday
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot as She Recounts Scenes from Her 37th Birthday: Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
US singer John Legend and US model Chrissy Teigen arrive to attend the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. This will be the first state dinner of President Biden's presidency and a chance for the US and France to strengthen ties that have frayed due to disputes over trade and national security. The Bidens host a State Visit by President Macron and Mrs. Marcon of France, Washington, USA - 01 Dec 2022
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
chrissy teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
chrissy teigen pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down for Nude Selfie as She Shows Off Baby Bump, Talks Acid Reflux
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween