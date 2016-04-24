Chrissy Teigen's sexy style is back – just nine days after welcoming daughter Luna Simone with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen‘s sexy style is back – just nine days after welcoming daughter Luna Simone with John Legend.

The new mom looked stunning during a dinner date with her musical husband at Los Angeles’ The Nice Guy on Saturday. Pairing high-waisted, shiny black cropped pants with a leather, brown trench, Teigen, 30, completed the look with a sheer beige shirt.

AKM-GSI

Teigen’s second public outing since welcoming Luna closely follows the newborn’s social media debut.



“I am conscious of what people want to see and what they don’t want to see, or what they see through completely,” Teigen told PEOPLE exclusively in March of sharing her daughter with the world.

“We’re not going to go out of our way to hide because obviously it’s such a big part of our lives to show everything: the inside of our homes, my parents living with us, our animals, everything,” Teigen explained at the time. “I’m not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything.”