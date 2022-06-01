Chrissy Teigen Says Son Miles, Daughter Luna Are 'Competitive' with Each Other: They're 'Keeping it Exciting'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have their hands full with their little ones at home.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared Instagram photos of her and Legend's two children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — teasing that her kids are pretty competitive with each other around the house.

In one snap, Luna is posing in a fighting stance with a karate belt wrapped around her waist. Meanwhile, another photo shows Miles hanging on the back of Legend, 43.

"These two are keeping it exciting these days. I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.

Back in April, Teigen and Legend celebrated their daughter's 6th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland.

In one photo, the family of four posed before the theme park's iconic Sleeping Beauty castle while Minnie Mouse made a guest appearance beside them. In another shot, Luna — decked out in a costume resembling that of Jasmin's from Aladdin — was captured with a crown atop her head as she and her loved ones enjoyed the classic It's a Small World ride.

Teigen also shared a video on her Instagram Story of the family's magical trip, posting a clip of Luna excitedly grabbing food while inside a restaurant at the theme park.

"Lollllll," the proud mom wrote alongside the video, as Disney characters including Pluto and Chip & Dale made their way past Luna, who was holding a plate of eats.

Legend previously marked his little girl's birthday with a tribute post on Instagram.

"I can't believe she's 6 already. I'm very biased but she's soooo wonderful and I'm proud to be her dad," he wrote in his caption. "Happy birthday Luna Simone!"

In the post, the Grammy winner shared a series of cute photos of his daughter to celebrate her special day.

In one picture, Luna wears oversized red boxing gloves and in another shot, she smiles holding an ice cream cone.