Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Can 'Finally' Feel Her Baby: 'Don't Need to Text My Doc'

Chrissy Teigen is marking a special moment in her pregnancy.

On Monday, the cookbook author, 36, shared the latest update surrounding her pregnancy nearly six weeks after she first publicly revealed that she and John Legend are expecting another baby.

"I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," she shared on Twitter.

Teigen also showed off her baby bump Monday in a flowing pink dress in an Instagram photo shared by Legend as the pair took off for a dressed-up date night. In the snap, Teigen cradled her bump as the couple smiled for the photo.

"Love me a tuxed up date night ❤️," Legend, 43, captioned the post.

Last week, Teigen shared that her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen explained.

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram in August that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago. Teigen opened up about the "heartbreaking decisions" she was faced with during her 2020 pregnancy while speaking at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit last Thursday.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," Teigen explained at the event per Entertainment Tonight.

In the past, when speaking about her loss, the cookbook author labeled it a pregnancy loss, though at Thursday's event she clarified for the first time that she had had a life-saving abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she said. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."