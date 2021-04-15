Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hilarious Reason She Posts More Photos of Daughter Luna Than Son Miles

Chrissy Teigen often posts more photos on Instagram of daughter Luna, 5, than son Miles, 2 — but she has a perfectly good explanation for it

Chrissy Teigen has a logical — and humorous — explanation for unevenly documenting her two children on social media.

On Thursday, the Cravings author, 35, shared separate Instagram posts featuring daughter Luna, who turned 5 on Wednesday, and son Miles, 2, and revealed why Luna gets more time on Teigen's social media pages than her little brother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside several photos of Luna dressed in a princess outfit from her fifth birthday celebration, Teigen wrote, " 'Why do you post Luna so much more' you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he's always butt a-- naked."

Just minutes later, Teigen wrote in her next post, "Here is what getting a picture of miles is like" alongside a video of the 2-year-old closing his eyes as his mom attempted to snap a photo.

Teigen shares both her children with her husband of seven years, John Legend.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE for the cover for The Beautiful Issue, Teigen opened up about her two children and shared how they each bear similarities to her.

"Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too," said Teigen. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Luna, meanwhile, is "exactly" like Teigen, the star told PEOPLE.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

john legend and chrissy teigen Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Has the Sweetest Reaction to Chrissy Teigen's Beautiful Issue Cover: "I Love You"

Teigen also touched on her parenting skills, telling PEOPLE that she's "an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids."