Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes

By
Published on October 13, 2022 08:14 AM
Chrissy Teigen Eating Woes
Photo: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy.

In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be.

"I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," Teigen wrote, alongside a picture from a date night with husband John Legend. "And she was strong, my stomach. Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours."

In the post, Teigen sported a baby pink sweater dress with a thigh-high slit, black stiletto sandals, and cradle her bump, while Legend sweetly kissed her cheek.

The mother of two added in the caption, "But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!"

Teigen and Legend, 43, are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. In September 2020, she suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

The model's fourth pregnancy has been a whirl of emotions even with the food aversions.

Last month, the star gave followers a peek at her latest pregnancy cravings, sharing a snap on Instagram of herself lounging on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a half-eaten package of crackers. In the photo, she put her baby bump on display as she relaxed in a pair of gray leggings and a black top.

"Comical at this point," she wrote of her snack choice.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

With her trademark humor in tow, Teigen has been happy to share every step of her pregnancy — from her IVF journey, to her pregnancy announcement, to even the smaller moments — as she moves closer to becoming a mom of three.

In September, Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about being grateful along her journey.

Noting that she will now "enter everything with a lot of hope" following the loss of Jack, Teigen said, "I think with a lot of things that happened to me, when you've seen the worst, or you've been through something incredibly hard, you almost feel ready for anything."

"They say you get a thick skin, and it is true. You get a thick skin, and you're able to deal with the emotions better that come with being hurt or let down again," she continued. "But, of course, it still hurts. And, of course, you still go through it and you learn how important it is to be able to take care of yourself and go to therapy and to talk to people about any worries or anxieties you might be having."

She added, "But, I think that miracles are just always happening, and there are so many ways to make them happen."

