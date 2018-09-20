Chrissy Teigen Reveals John Legend is the Pushover Parent: 'He Needs to Learn to Say No'

John Legend may be an EGOT winner, but according to Chrissy Teigen, there’s apparently one skill he still hasn’t mastered.

On Wednesday, while promoting her new cookbook sequel, Cravings: Hungry for More, Teigen was asked to reveal what Legend’s best and worst parenting skills were when it came to the couple’s two children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore.

“He will say no and then if [Luna] asks one more time, it’s a yes,” Teigen, 32, admitted to BUILD Series. “He’s a bit of a pushover with Luna. I think it’s because they look so much alike and he’s like, ‘Okay, you beautiful being. Anything you want.'”

“He needs to learn to say no because I’m the tough guy,” she continued. “It’s always a thing in any household, there’s always one.”

Though Legend may have trouble disciplining their two-year-old daughter — who Teigen says is very spoiled — and eventually their 4-month-old son, there are skills that he continues to impress his wife with.

“He’s also insanely patient,” Teigen said of her husband of five years. “He’s amazing at diaper changing still.”

Added the Cravings author: “He gives them so much attention no matter what’s going on in his life or my life or work-wise. They never feel like they’re like second to work and I think he’s really great with that.”

During the interview, Teigen also talked about healthy eating and how she balances indulgence, which she said was a top priority for her while creating recipes for the second edition of the cookbook.

“I think it’s so important to indulge in things… that’s what’s so great about the book,” she shared, noting that the “Thai mom” chapter is her favorite for its diverse options. “There’s so many moments in the book where you want to share this decadent, rich food with other people.”

Reflecting on the cookbook changes, Teigen noted, “I feel like the first one I was like, ‘Cheese! Ham! Bacon! Ham! Cheese! More ham!’ And this one I’m like, ‘This is good without ham.'”

Even with those temptations, the Lip Sync Battle co-host says Legend, 39, helps keep their eating habits in check.

“John can be a jerk because he really enjoys the healthy recipes,” she joked. “But I think we’re finding as we grow older the pounds just aren’t shedding like they used to.”

“My mind leans towards the everything bagel cream cheese breakfast bake, we’re all over the place …but we do find ourselves having to navigate towards eating better,” Teigen explained.