Chrissy Teigen Responds After She's Called Out for Not Using Baby Carrier 'Right': 'She Is Safe'

Chrissy Teigen is assuring others that her 3-month-old daughter is "safe" and "happy" in her baby carrier after a user commented on her Instagram that she and John Legend weren't wearing it correctly

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 03:21 PM
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is standing up for her choices as a parent.

Over the weekend, the cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of her and husband John Legend walking around Venice, Italy, with their daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, strapped to the musician's chest.

In the picture, Legend is using a baby carrier to hold Esti, who is kept close to Legend's chest and looking out from the carrier.

One user commented on the photo suggesting that the couple was not using the carrier "right," tagging another user to "give them some advice" on how to wear it.

Teigen replied to the user, asserting that "'right' is how she is comfortable."

"She doesn't like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy," Teigen said of Esti. "She is safe and happy."

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Teigen and Legend have been enjoying a trip to Italy with their three kids, daughters Esti and Luna, 6, plus son Miles, 4, where the group celebrated Easter on Sunday.

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram Sunday, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."

Legend told PEOPLE in a February interview that their new family dynamic is "very exciting,"

"I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the "All of Me" hitmaker added. "So dare I say, it's easier."

