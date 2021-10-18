Chrissy Teigen Says She Has 'Emerged Stronger' After Pregnancy Loss in Emotional Cookbook Intro

In the introduction of Cravings: All Together, Chrissy Teigen writes that losing her son Jack "was the absolute most painful thing I have endured"

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on major life events and evolving as a person.

On Monday, the star tweeted the introduction for her upcoming cookbook Cravings: All Together, out Oct. 26, in which she says "We've all been through the ringer" in the past few years for various reasons. Teigen writes that family is "more important than ever," and that people learned that firsthand during the pandemic.

She also opened up about her personal loss: Teigen and husband John Legend announced on Sept. 30, 2020, that they suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

"Without a doubt, I have just lived through a period more transformative than I could have ever imagined. We lived through personal trauma, with the loss of our unborn baby, Jack," she writes in the introduction. "And that turned a very private journey into personal love and acceptance of life and all of its wild, horrific, beautiful ups and downs. So many of you stood by us during that time! I cannot thank you enough."

"The journey changed me in ways nothing else ever could," she continues, "and while it was the absolute most painful thing I have endured, I have emerged stronger and hungrier than ever. Hungry for my family, hungry for my friends, hungry for love, hungry for work, hungry to make you hungry, and just plain f------ hungry."

Teigen — who is also mom to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — honored "the son we almost had" on Instagram last month for National Sons Day. She shared a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as Legend held her.

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," she wrote in the caption. "I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

Teigen recently shared a throwback photo from the making of Cravings: All Together with co-author Adeena Sussman, explaining she dove into the project while coping with the loss.

"Pregnancy loss awareness week you say?? I know. I feel like I never let you forget it, either. But I was going through BTS of cookbook making with @adeenasussman and came across this photo, taken soon after losing our little jack," she wrote. "As I've said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief. But not all days were productive. Many were…this."