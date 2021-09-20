Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Her Body After Losing Son Jack: It 'Gets Paused In Time'

"And you're just … stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake," Chrissy Teigen says of her body after the loss of pregnancy with her son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about how her body has changed since the loss of her son Jack.

On Sunday, the Cravings author, 35, shared a candid post on Instagram in which she reflected on how her body "paused in time" after she suffered a pregnancy loss last September.

"It's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. usually you'd gain your 'yumyums I'm praaaagnant!' weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe," she begins the lengthy post. "Then, ideally, you'd have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F— a snap-back)…"

"But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you're just … stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake," she continues. "I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror."

"I don't really have a big ending or positive words lol," Teigen says, as she asks her followers not to "say nice things."

chrissy teigen Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"I know it's not everything and I know i'm suuuuuch a badass and blah blah blah I just thought I'd be emo for a minute ok! I love you. f— a scale!" she concludes the post.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2013, also share daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, both of whom they conceived via IVF.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she wrote in September, announcing their loss.