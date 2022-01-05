Chrissy Teigen Recounts Hilarious London Bridge Mix-Up While Trying to Snap Family Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently enjoyed a family trip to London where they snapped several photos along the way

Chrissy Teigen learned a little bit of London history while taking a picture with her family.

On Wednesday, the Cravings author posted a cute family photo to Instagram from their recent trip to London, sharing the hilarious (but common!) error she made when she wanted to snap a touristy picture with her husband John Legend and their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3.

In the shot, the family of four poses in front of the Tower Bridge, which Teigen admits she initially thought was the London Bridge.

"Asked the driver to take us to the London bridge for a family photo. Quickly realized the London bridge is a very unexciting bridge. Tower Bridge should be London bridge!" the mom of two writes. "I always thought it was anyhow haha aaah learning is fun."

Left: Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Center: Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Right: Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen later shared a series of additional pictures from their trip across the pond, which included photos of the family out sightseeing as well as Luna and Miles preparing their cookies and carrots for Santa Claus and his reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Last week, Legend celebrated his 43rd birthday while the family was on vacation and he shared adorable photos having fun with his kids.

chrissy teigen Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In the snaps, Legend is attempting to play cards while Luna is wrapped around his shoulders as they both smile. Other pictures show both Miles and Luna playing with their dad as they lay on the floor hugging his ankles.

"Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️" the dad of two wrote.

The birthday festivities came after the couple celebrated Christmas with Luna and Miles and shared a cute photo of their kids dressed up for the holiday on Instagram.