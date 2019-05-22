Chrissy Teigen Calls Psalm's Name 'Beautiful' and Says Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Feel 'Set'

Chrissy Teigen is all about the name Kanye and Kim Kardashian West have chosen for their newborn son.

The model, cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host dished to PEOPLE on Monday in a conversation surrounding her partnership with Pepsi to launch their #Summergram campaign, revealing that while she hasn’t met baby Psalm yet, she couldn’t be happier for her pals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Teigen, 33, said of the new addition’s moniker. “I know they wanted something biblical and I think they feel so set with their family now, it’s so complete. Four has to be such a trip, I can’t even imagine — two feels like a million.”

“I can’t wait to meet him,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Psalm West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Explains Her Obsession with “Pre-Bed” Ham and Cheese Sandwiches: “I Cannot Stop”

Kardashian West, 38, revealed her fourth child’s name on Twitter and Instagram Friday, one week after announcing the baby boy’s arrival. In addition, she shared the first photo of the newborn in the form of a text conversation with husband West, 41.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read, alongside the snapshot of Psalm in his crib.

Kardashian West announced the birth of her son via surrogate on May 10, tweeting excitedly, “Here’s here and he’s perfect!”

The new mom of four — who also shares daughters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3, with the rapper — followed up a few minutes later with, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The West family Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: “He’s Here!” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son: “He’s Perfect”







As for Teigen’s brood, her husband John Legend and daughter Luna Simone, 3, are gearing up to celebrate baby Miles Theodore‘s first birthday with a slightly belated bash.

“He just turned 1. We’re celebrating next week though, because the weather’s been kind of crap,” she told PEOPLE in this week’s interview. “He’s going to have a petting zoo, and the only two things he loves in life right now are ribs and bears. So we’re having ‘Miles’ Bearbecue Bearthday.’ “

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Pepsi

“He’s just going to be so happy to see animals and eat ribs. Oh, he’ll die,” Teigen added. “He’s the happiest baby on the planet. What I love most about him is he’s kind of a scaredy-cat. He’s so loving, but he’s easily scared of things.”

Luna, meanwhile, has “the exact opposite” personality, according to the mom of two: “Luna is a tank — she’s never cared about anything that he cares about. But he will have snot flying out of his nose, all of his teeth coming in, drooling everywhere, but smile through it.”