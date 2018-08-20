Chrissy Teigen 'Projectile Puked' at Daughter's School Orientation: 'It Wasn't First Day Jitters'

Chrissy Teigen made a memorable first impression at her daughter Luna Simone‘s school.

On Monday, the mother of two hilariously revealed that she and husband John Legend took their 2-year-old child to her first day after a late night and things did not go accordingly.

“Hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. I’m sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow),” Teigen tweeted.

“Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

She and Legend, who welcomed son Miles Theodore on May 16, were spotted leaving Quarters Korean BBQ in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

And one of her followers even witnessed Teigen’s vomiting at Luna’s school.

“Great seeing you there! The struggle is real and we’ve all been through it. You and @johnlegend are awesome parents and handled it respectfully. Hope Luna has a great school year!” the follower commented to which Teigen responded with a crying laughing emoji and the weary emoji.

RELATED: School’s Back in Session! See Which Celeb Kids Are Gearing Up for Their First Day

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen’s jet lag comes days after she returned from her weeks-long family vacation to Bali.

Both she and Legend shared several drool-inducing Instagrams of their first getaway as a family of four and posted stunning backdrops of the luxury resort Como Shambhala Estate.

Como Shambhala is the same spot the couple stayed last July on what seems to be an annual pilgrimage to the Southeast Asian destination.

WATCH: Breastfeeding in Bali! Chrissy Teigen Lounges in the Nude While Nursing Baby Miles on Vacation

What may have cheered up Teigen post-vomit was her son’s adorable smile.

The Lip Sync Battle star shared new videos of her baby boy in his car seat as he gazed lovingly at his famous mom while showing off his cute smile.

“Hi, mister beautiful! I love you, I love you!” Teigen told little Miles.