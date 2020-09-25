Chrissy Teigen Tells 'Sweet, Strong' Unborn Son He's 'Working So Hard' as She Shares Ultrasound

Chrissy Teigen is counting down the moments until she can meet her baby boy.

On Thursday, the cookbook author — who is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend — shared her first 3D ultrasound of her unborn son, praising him for "working so hard" while growing in her stomach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The snapshot shows the baby's facial features as well as part of his hand. "Hi my sweet strong boy," Teigen wrote on the picture. "You are working so hard, I promise it'll be worth it!!!"

Earlier this month, Teigen shared on Twitter that she was on "official 2 week bed rest," which ended on Tuesday.

The Chrissy's Court star teased last week that being on bedrest was a "punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy."

"Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday," she wrote. "Lord it's kind of crappier than it sounds."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

Multiple sources confirmed Teigen's pregnancy to PEOPLE last month after the couple revealed she is expecting in Legend's "Wild" music video, and the Lip Sync Battle host shared a video of her baby bump to reveal the happy news.

Last week, while speaking on her Instagram Story about complications that led to her requiring to be on bed rest, the Cravings cookbook author accidentally revealed the sex of her baby on the way.

She started to refer to her unborn child as a "he," saying, "It's so weird because the baby's really really healthy. He's big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid."

Realizing what she'd done, Teigen then covered her mouth before continuing with her health update."Hahahahaha might as well tell you," she captioned the post.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

In her video, Teigen also spoke about her prior pregnancy complications, telling fans, "My placenta sucks."

"It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna," she said. "With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Postpones New Cookbook Indefinitely amid Pregnancy: 'I Am Devastated'

Though she said her placenta is "super weak," Teigen assured her followers that her baby on the way is "growing beautifully."

"Everything's good," she said. "I'm feeling really good, but my placenta's really, really weak and it's causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it's just pretty high risk."