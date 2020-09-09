The cookbook author is expecting her third child with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Says She's on 'Official 2 Week Bed Rest' While Pregnant with Third Child

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a health update as she prepares to welcomes her third child.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author shared on Twitter that she is on "official 2 week bed rest" and will be using her time to get crafty for her kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the 34-year-old did not reveal why she was instructed to remain in bed, she said she will be "taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes."

"...s—t is about to get ... astonishingly ugly," she teased.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Multiple sources confirmed Teigen's pregnancy to PEOPLE last month after the couple revealed she is expecting in Legend's "Wild" music video, and the Lip Sync Battle host shared a video of her baby bump to share the happy news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1302074004082106369%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fparents%2Fchrissy-teigen-botox-pregnancy-headaches%2F

Recently, Teigen opened up about how she has been dealing with painful pregnancy headaches. The expecting mom revealed on Twitter that she had been "cleared" to get botox shots to help with the discomfort, which she also dealt with during her second pregnancy.

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," Teigen wrote. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms."

"Anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally," she added.

Teigen went on to share that she's also turned to botox to help with her non-pregnancy headaches. "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing," she added in another message.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a sweet video from a recent doctor's appointment where her daughter Luna helped to take a sonogram.

In the clip, Luna assists the doctor to move the transducer around Teigen's belly.

"On weekends we freak out! Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," the cookbook author shared in the video's caption.