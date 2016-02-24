"The number of embryos we have left is not matching the number of people I want at my dinner table," she tells PEOPLE

Why Chrissy Teigen Will Undergo More IVF to Complete Her Family: I Want More Kids Than the 'Number of Embryos We Have Left'

Chrissy Teigen sees a future filled with children, but her “dream” to have a large family with husband John Legend is admittedly “complicated” by her struggles with infertility.

Among the reasons why?

The avid cook, whose first book, Cravings, just hit stores, wants her brood to take part in “really big dinners, no matter where we are in the world,” she told PEOPLE back in February. “I think it’s really important to have everyone gather consistently around a table.”

But to achieve her dream, Teigen, 30 — who gave birth to her first child, daughter Luna Simone, on Thursday — says she’ll likely have to undergo more rounds of in vitro fertilization if future pregnancies do not occur naturally.

“The number of embryos we have left is not matching the number of people I want at my dinner table, so I’ll have to do it again,” Teigen explains. “I wish I had frozen my eggs earlier. We have a few more on ice. Who knows what will work?”

Adds Teigen, “It would have been better if I had made a ton of embryos when I was already doing the shots. Because now I have to do the shot thing again. I think about that.”

For the model, sharing her infertility story opened her eyes. “It was cool to hear from everybody,” she says.

“[Some people] had tried for four or five years, some people were saying ‘this worked’ or ‘that worked.’ It’s like a different little world. And it’s interesting to know because in my world I thought everyone was just getting pregnant … I assumed that it was happening that way for everybody. But no, people really work at it.”

And her frankness about her struggle unleashes commentary from fans — and critics. “I open myself up on social media to taking in everybody’s tips and complaints,” she shares. “Everyone’s like, ‘Are you going to the classes?’ This baby is going to come out whether or not I go to that class or not.”

But the mom-to-be is “not too worried” about the response, although she is hyper-aware of her actions.

“I’m not going to do that photo of my little girl in the car seat because I don’t want people being like, ‘You did that car seat wrong,’ ” Teigen says. “I can’t imagine being the kind of mother [to] judge somebody’s parenting so I am going to try to avoid even reading things like that because it can get so bonkers. For me, the toughest part will be people’s critiques of our parenting — that will be tough.”