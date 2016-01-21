The model reveals in InStyle Australia's latest issue that Kardashian West has given her advice in the fashion department

The model reveals in InStyle Australia‘s latest issue that Kardashian West has given her advice in the fashion department.

“She told me to go stretchy,” says Teigen, who is pregnant with her and husband John Legend‘s first child — a girl.

“I always wanted to be the person who showed off the bump because it looks beautiful and I think you should embrace it. Kim does that well and I love seeing that belly of hers and I know Kanye does too — we’re lucky to be with men who find pregnancy sexy.”

So what are her new closet staples? “There’s this one Wolford tube dress that you can fold a million different ways, you can make it a skirt, a this, that,” Teigen explains. “I bought it in every color, in small, medium, large, in anticipation of the entire process, so I have, like, 45 of them.”

While Teigen’s embracing her new curves, she contends it’s difficult circumventing her cravings for what’s ultimately healthy.

“With me, it’s always been a tough balance — when I work out I can eat whatever I want, but I come from a family where we blow up really quickly; so does John,” she explains. “It’s like we have a bad weekend and you can tell. So we are really conscious of having a nice balance.”

The 30-year-old says she’s ready for the new addition, but she and Legend just have to settle on a name first. “We change the name every day, basically,” she admits.

While searching for the perfect moniker is high on their to-do list, designing the ultimate nursery for their newborn daughter is not.

“Nurseries have always been silly to me because everyone always wants them to be so beautiful and so perfect, but this thing is just going to barf everywhere and poop everywhere,” Teigen says.