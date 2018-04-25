"She knows just as much as she knew eight months ago, which is nothing," Chrissy Teigen told ET of daughter Luna's opinion on her mom's pregnancy

John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Are 'Using Luna's Old Things' to Prepare for Their Son

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are two powerhouse names in the entertainment industry, but they’re not above hand-me-downs.

The couple, who are expecting a baby boy in June, spoke to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday at City Harvest’s 35th Anniversary Gala in N.Y.C. about their son on the way and how they’re leveraging some of their 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone‘s items in the process.

“We’re kind of just using Luna’s old things,” said the model mama-to-be, 32, with a laugh. “It’ll be fine.”

“Hand-me-downs,” Legend pipes in.

Speaking of Luna, how is the little girl adjusting to the idea of her baby brother? As the couple explains to ET, she is a little bit in the dark — and will probably remain that way until her sibling makes his appearance.

“She still has zero clue,” reveals Teigen of her daughter. “She knows just as much as she knew eight months ago, which is nothing.”

Adds her musician husband, 39, “She knows to call it a baby, but I don’t know if she’s clarified what that really means to her.”

Ever since her Sesame Street-themed second birthday party earlier this month, Luna has a new favorite accessory — and has trouble juggling them all.

“[Her] carrying multiple purses is pretty cute,” says Legend, with his wife agreeing, “Oh, yeah! She got a lot of purses for her second birthday and she can’t really decide which one’s her favorite.”