Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Whether She's Having a Boy or a Girl: 'Oops!'

It's another boy for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

Teigen, 34, accidentally revealed the sex of her baby on the way in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

While speaking about complications that led to her requiring to be on bed rest, the Cravings cookbook author started to refer to her unborn child as a "he," saying, "It's so weird because the baby's really really healthy. He's big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid."

Realizing what she's done, Teigen then covers her mouth before continuing with her health update.

"hahahahaha might as well tell you," she captioned the post.

This will be the third child for Teigen and Legend, 41. The couple is already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

In her video, Teigen also spoke about her prior pregnancy complications, telling fans, "My placenta sucks."

"It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna," she said. "With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times."

Though she said her placenta is "super weak," the Chrissy's Court star assured her followers that her baby on the way is "growing beautifully."

"Everything’s good," she said. "I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk."

"This poor thing has been through so much already," she continued. "We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving so I’m on complete and total 'don’t get out except to pee-pee' bed rest."

Multiple sources confirmed Teigen's pregnancy to PEOPLE last month after the couple revealed she is expecting in Legend's "Wild" music video, and the Lip Sync Battle host shared a video of her baby bump to reveal the happy news.

Last week, Teigen shared on Twitter that she was on "official 2 week bed rest" and is using her time to get crafty for her kids.

"... s— is about to get ... astonishingly ugly," she teased.

The expecting mom also recently opened up about how she has been dealing with painful pregnancy headaches, revealing on Twitter that she had been "cleared" to get botox to help with the discomfort, which she also dealt with while pregnant with son Miles.

"I get really, really bad pregnancy headaches," Teigen wrote earlier this month. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency something-something doctor terms."