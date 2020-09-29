"The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours," wrote Chrissy Teigen

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Had 'Scary Morning' in Hospital with 'Huge' Blood Clot

Chrissy Teigen feels relieved after enduring a particularly "scary morning" in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the chef and model, 34, who's currently expecting her third child (a boy) with husband John Legend, offered an update on Twitter after being hospitalized on Sunday night due to excessive bleeding from her placenta.

″Just had a really scary morning,″ she wrote, ″huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I'd relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.″

The health development came after Teigen revealed to fans that she was ″about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.″

″It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there,″ she wrote on Instagram Monday night alongside a throwback image from New Year's Eve. ″Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts."

Later in her Instagram Story, Teigen posted a shot of a blood transfusion guide that is given to hospital patients, alongside an animated image of Sonic the Hedgehog making a worried face.

Teigen — who is also mom to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 — then shared a further update on her blood transfusion from her hospital bed, saying, ″I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people. People that might be me.″

″I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have,″ she added. ″I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It's just like an IV, except it's not fluids, it's human blood."

Teigen then revealed that she had an allergic reaction to the blood transfusion, which made her think, ″'Oh, whose blood is this?' "

Prior to her blood transfusion updates, Teigen revealed through a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Sunday that she is spending time in the hospital after weeks of mandatory bed rest due to the excessive bleeding from her placenta.