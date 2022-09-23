Baby on the Way! Chrissy Teigen's Cute Bump Pics

01 of 16 John Legend/Instagram All dressed up for an event in September 2022 with Legend by her side, Teigen tweeted, "I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore."

02 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty In September 2022, pregnant Teigen had fans guessing while hosting an Epic back-to-school event in L.A. wearing both pink and blue.

03 of 16 Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone, John Legend and Miles Theodore. John Legend/YouTube Legend's "Wonder Woman" music video was in part an ode to his pregnant wife.

04 of 16 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. John Legend/YouTube In it, he gave Teigen's growing belly a sweet smooch.

05 of 16 ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, where Legend performed, Teigen was beaming in her shimmering dress.

06 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram The family's August 2022 vacation was filled with sweet moments like this with big sibs Miles and Luna.

07 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Plus mirror maternity selfies co-starring little Luna.

08 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram She also included a close-up of baby-to-be.

09 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Despite the bump, Mom always had room for Miles in her lap.

10 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram She had that pregnancy glow, too!

11 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Would it be a vacation photo dump without a bikini mirror shot?

12 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram On a photo shoot, she went extra glam. "The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don't worry we can't see you!!" Teigen captioned a glamorous mirror selfie, which featured her hairstylist Irinel de León in the background.

13 of 16 chrissy teigen/instagram Teigen found the perfect pregnancy pants for the playground.

14 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/instagram Surprise! In August 2022, Teigen shared a bump pic with followers, writing, "​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

15 of 16 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Her reveal look also included $250 Gucci underwear. (Only the best for baby Legend!)