Baby on the Way! Chrissy Teigen's Cute Bump Pics

The model is currently expecting a little sibling for kids Luna and Miles with husband John Legend

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 03:00 PM
01 of 16
John Legend
John Legend/Instagram

All dressed up for an event in September 2022 with Legend by her side, Teigen tweeted, "I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore."

02 of 16
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In September 2022, pregnant Teigen had fans guessing while hosting an Epic back-to-school event in L.A. wearing both pink and blue.

03 of 16
John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone, John Legend and Miles Theodore. John Legend/YouTube

Legend's "Wonder Woman" music video was in part an ode to his pregnant wife.

04 of 16
John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. John Legend/YouTube

In it, he gave Teigen's growing belly a sweet smooch.

05 of 16
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, where Legend performed, Teigen was beaming in her shimmering dress.

06 of 16
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The family's August 2022 vacation was filled with sweet moments like this with big sibs Miles and Luna.

07 of 16
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Plus mirror maternity selfies co-starring little Luna.

08 of 16
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

She also included a close-up of baby-to-be.

09 of 16
Chrissy Teigen, john legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Despite the bump, Mom always had room for Miles in her lap.

10 of 16
Chrissy Teigen and luna
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

She had that pregnancy glow, too!

11 of 16
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Would it be a vacation photo dump without a bikini mirror shot?

12 of 16
Chrissy Teigen's new bump pic
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

On a photo shoot, she went extra glam.

"The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don't worry we can't see you!!" Teigen captioned a glamorous mirror selfie, which featured her hairstylist Irinel de León in the background.

13 of 16
chrissy teigen/instagram
chrissy teigen/instagram

Teigen found the perfect pregnancy pants for the playground.

14 of 16
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Surprise! In August 2022, Teigen shared a bump pic with followers, writing, "​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

15 of 16
Chrissy Teigen pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Her reveal look also included $250 Gucci underwear. (Only the best for baby Legend!)

16 of 16
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Reveal Included a $520 Pair of Gucci Underwear
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

For her glamorous pics, the model joked it took "44 people" to create her "thirst trap."