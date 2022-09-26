Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After a Fun-Filled Outing with Friends

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest!

On Sunday, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 36, posted a series of photos of herself in a white cropped top and black leggings on Instagram. One mirror selfie Teigen shared showed off the extent of her growing baby bump.

In addition to the photos, there was also a video of herself opening a treasure chest as friends in the background cheered her on.

Teigen captioned the post, "I love this makeup, I love this length and I lovvvvvvvvve escape rooms. Get you some friends who let you do all the locks!!"

Her husband, John Legend, commented on the post with four heart-eyed emojis. The couple share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Baby on the Way! Chrissy Teigen's Cute Bump Pics

Serena Williams was additionally one of many who liked the post, while Paris Hilton commented with the emojis, "😍🔥🔥🔥."

The cookbook author also recently gave followers a peek at her latest pregnancy cravings.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared a snap on Instagram of herself lounging on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a half-eaten package of crackers. In the photo, she put her baby bump on display as she relaxed in a pair of gray leggings and a black top.

"Comical at this point," she wrote of her snack choice.

In August, Teigen and Legend, 43, announced that they were expecting another child after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound of Baby on the Way — See the Pic!

Teigen announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with the couple's fourth child after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) alongside photos of her baby bump. In the pictures, she wore a crop top and lace underwear.

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the photos. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she continued.

Teigen added, "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Legend spoke to PEOPLE of the couple's pregnancy journey in March and said, "There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes."

"And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence," the EGOT winner added.

Legend continued, "Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing."