Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Current Pregnancy Cravings — and How She's Avoiding Listeria from One

Chrissy Teigen may be a celebrated chef, but she's not above simplicity when it comes to her pregnancy cravings.

The model and cookbook author, 34, shared a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday night that showed two kid-loved treats that she's currently favoring as she and husband John Legend expect their third child together: Blow Pop Minis and Lunchables.

"Tonight's pregnancy nightstand mix brought to you by Blow Pop Minis — I'm really crazy addicted to Blow Pops right now, mainly green apple," said Teigen. "Also, ham-and-cheddar Lunchables. I heat up each piece of meat so I don't get Listeria, because you're not supposed to have deli meat pregnant."

While "the probability of experiencing a problem from deli meats is very unlikely," the American Pregnancy Association advises moms-to-be that "the safest course of action to protect your baby is to avoid deli meats until after pregnancy," due to potential Listeria contraction.

"If you plan to eat deli meats anyway, we highly suggest cooking them until they are steaming," the group adds. "If the meat is heated to steaming, any present Listeria bacteria should no longer be alive."

Teigen bared her baby bump on her Instagram Story Wednesday, dressed only in a white robe that was slightly open to show off her stomach.

"Wow. Third baby. Goes fast. How is this possible?" the mom-to-be mused.

Earlier in the day, the Lip Sync Battle host posted a hilarious video of son Miles Theodore, 2, repeating part of a maternity-related conversation he'd heard his mom engaging in recently.

"It's not my plan!" he yelled, to raucous laughter from people in the background — including big sister Luna Simone, 4, who encouraged him to "Say it again, Miles!"

"I was making fun of people who say 'IT'S NOT IN MY BIRTH PLAN' in the car last night. Forgot he's a parrot. Gotta be careful!" Teigen captioned the cute post.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, a source revealed that the Chrissy's Court star "was pretty shocked when she found out that she is pregnant."

"It really was the happiest news, though," the insider added. "She cried many happy tears and was very emotional."

Teigen and Legend, 41, have been open about how they previously underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive both Miles and Luna.

"It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say," the EGOT winner said last week on the Today show of conceiving their little one on the way during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.