Chrissy Teigen Poses with Daughter Luna in Sweet Photo from Hawaiian Vacation: 'Best Little Girl'
Chrissy Teigen and Luna Simone are serving mommy-daughter vibes in Hawaii.
On Monday, the TV personality, 36, shared an adorable snap of her holding daughter Luna, who turns 6 Thursday, enjoying their spring break vacation.
The pair donned similar floral print outfits with Teigen completing her look with a lei while Luna wore a headpiece made from a palm frond.
"Just the best little girl," Teigen wrote alongside the photo.
John Legend also shared a picture of him and Luna during their getaway over the weekend, revealing in the caption that despite being on spring break, Luna wasn't completely out of school mode.
"Lots of sun and fun and practicing addition and subtraction with this one on Spring Break," Legend, 43, captioned the photo.
Ahead of their vacation, Legend and Teigen, along with Luna and 3-year-old son Miles Theodore attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards together.
In Legend's opinion, Miles stole the show with his iconic designer look.
The tot rocked a teal Gucci blazer, Gucci loafers, and a black bowtie.
Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
"Truly jealous of Miles's look," Legend captioned the cute collage on Instagram.