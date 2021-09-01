See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Photos of Kids Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, at First-Ever Wedding

John Legend said their kids "managed to stay relatively quiet" at the wedding

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had adorable — and well-behaved — wedding plus-ones!

Legend, 42, shared a selfie on Instagram Saturday featuring his daughter Luna Simone, 5, and explained that he and wife Teigen, 35, brought her and 3-year-old son Miles Theodore to their first-ever wedding. The siblings were dressed up for the occasion and sat with Mom and Dad for the outdoor ceremony.

"We took them to their first wedding ceremony today and they managed to stay relatively quiet. Celebrate the small wins," Legend wrote in the caption.

Teigen, on her page, thanked bride Ty Naomi for "letting us bring our first time wedding guests," calling it "a beautiful day." The cookbook author also shared a gallery of photos from their family adventures in Atlanta, showing the kids enjoying a safari and dancing in a parking lot.

"Atlanta has like…a lot of random s--- to offer lol," she joked.

Teigen told PEOPLE in April about how Luna is "exactly" like Mom.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," said Teigen at the time. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

"I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids," Teigen added of her parenting outlook. "For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

Miles, on the other hand, is "very emotional," the mom explained at the time.

"He's a lot like me too," she said. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."