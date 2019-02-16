Chrissy Teigen shared a silly response to her husband John Legend, when he commented on how much their son looked like him

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Cheating on John Legend After Posting Photo of His Mini-Me Miles

Chrissy Teigen‘s sense of humor has gone viral once again.

Shortly after sharing a photograph of her and John Legend’s 9-month-old son Miles Theodore — who’s the spitting image of his father — Teigen joked about how if you’re going to cheat on your husband, it’s best to choose a man who looks exactly like him, so nobody will ever know.

In the adorable image, little Miles, who was wearing an adorable baby-sized tuxedo, smiled for the camera while holding out his arms.

“someone had a wonderful valentine’s dinner with @alanavanderaa and @chrishimmm! maybe he will fit into these shoes by next v-day,” the mother of two, 33, captioned the images, drawing extra attention to her son’s too-big sneakers.

In response, Legend, 40, commented, “He is me,” which prompted Teigen to joke about her fidelity to her husband.

“@johnlegend it’s important to cheat with people who look like your husband,” she wrote, in an interaction highlighted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The couple is also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 2½.

Of course, Teigen and Legend weren’t the only ones to comment on Miles’ uncanny resemblance to his father.

“Honey, I Shrunk John Legend – coming to theaters this spring,” joked Katharine McPhee.

Meanwhile, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown joked that while Miles does look like Legend, the child also looks like her own father.

“Oh. My. GOD! HE is PERFECTION!!!! And yes @johnlegend he IS you. Your baby boy AND also my dad,” she wrote, adding a winky face.

Chrissy Teigen with son Miles and daughter Luna

Teigen previously commented on how baby Miles is already the spitting image of his papa ahead of the singer’s birthday bash last month, while asking her followers for help deciding which color tuxedo jacket Miles should wear to the James Bond-themed party.

“Okay guys. Throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” Teigen wrote alongside two adorable snaps of Miles wearing two different baby tuxedos.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles

Teigen has also taken the opportunity to speak out about Twitter “trolls” who have left her negative comments regarding Miles’ helmet, which she has previously explained he wears in order to treat his “adorable slightly misshapen head” as a result of Plagiocephaly.

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,” the Cravings author wrote on Twitter last December.

“Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist — we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree,” she continued.