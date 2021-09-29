Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute to Late Son Jack One Year After Losing Him: 'Mom and Dad Love You'

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend announced last September that they suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is honoring her son Jack, one year after losing him.

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a tribute to "the son we almost had" on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as husband John Legend held her.

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," she wrote in the caption. "I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2013, also share daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, both of whom they conceived via IVF. (Teigen also honored Miles on National Sons Day with a sweet carousel of snapshots hours earlier on Tuesday.)

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she wrote in September, announcing their loss.

The Cravings cookbook author said in December that she would "never" be pregnant again. "Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said in March. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

Earlier this month, Teigen got candid about how her body has changed since her last pregnancy, saying that she felt her body "paused in time."