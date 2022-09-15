Chrissy Teigen Says Her Past Pregnancy Loss 'Still Hurts' But 'You Get a Thick Skin'

Chrissy Teigen is speaking candidly about how pregnancy loss has changed her.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at Epic's Second Annual National Parents' Day Off event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening, Teigen, 36, who co-hosted the event, opened up about losing son Jack in September 2020.

Noting that she will now "enter everything with a lot of hope" following the loss of Jack, Teigen tells PEOPLE, "I think with a lot of things that happened to me, when you've seen the worst, or you've been through something incredibly hard, you almost feel ready for anything."

"They say you get a thick skin, and it is true. You get a thick skin, and you're able to deal with the emotions better that come with being hurt or let down again," she continues. "But, of course, it still hurts. And, of course, you still go through it and you learn how important it is to be able to take care of yourself and go to therapy and to talk to people about any worries or anxieties you might be having."

"But, I think that miracles are just always happening, and there are so many ways to make them happen," adds Teigen — who is currently pregnant and shares daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, with husband John Legend.

Teigen goes on to add that being open about her pregnancy loss journey has been helpful for others dealing with similar situations.

"I still have people that come up to me, whether we're at an amusement park or just eating lunch or something, and I have women talking to me about that they've lost a pregnancy and they don't feel like they can do it again," she says.

"It's just so comforting for them to see people that have also lost and still have found the strength to keep going and be able to try again," Teigen continues. "And I think that it's important that more people keep talking about it and more people talk about their losses, so people know that they're not alone in all that. Because I think one of the hardest parts about it is you just feel like, 'Am I the only person? Why is it not working for me?' "

Comparing herself to other mothers she may see on social media, Teigen says, "We see these perfect lives and these pregnant bellies and people covered in children."

"And it could be really frustrating and compare yourself to people that seem to have everything all the time," she continues.

Adds the cookbook author: "So it was always important to me to share the other side of the story for people. And it's just really nice to have people come up and appreciate it and to be able to be that story of hope for them."

As Teigen awaits the arrival of her next child with Legend, 43, she was thrilled to take time to celebrate Epic — the world's leading digital reading platform for kids — and the work they are doing to celebrate their second annual Parents' Day Off.

During the event, parents were treated to relaxing activities, where they could kick back and enjoy some time for themselves.

"We're celebrating all these wonderful caregivers and parents that are enjoying themselves in all different aspects of this beautiful Los Angeles penthouse," Teigen tells PEOPLE. "It is amazing to get to see people really enjoying massages and sound baths, and getting their nails done and their hair done. It's really important."

Noting that "a lot of women out there ... have three, four kids," Teigen says the relaxing day for parents is much needed. "If you are not at your best, then you can't be your best for your family and give everybody a hundred percent of yourself all the time. You really need to give back to yourself."

"So it's nice to be able to do this," the proud mom adds of the event. "And really, I'm like, 'We should do this quarterly for everybody.' They're enjoying it so much for having such a good time, and I'm just happy to be a part of it."