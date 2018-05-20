Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about oversharing, even when it comes to giving birth

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why Her Baby Boy Has a 'Point' Over Daughter Luna Following Childbirth

The Lip Sync Battle host — who announced she welcomed baby No. 2, a son whose name has not yet been revealed, with husband John Legend on Wednesday — hinted that childbirth was a little easier this time around.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

Teigen then joked that the difference meant that her newborn already had an advantage over big sister Luna Simone, 2.

She added, “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”

Image zoom Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The couple announced the arrival of their second child on social media late Wednesday, with the 32-year-old model tweeting, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE, “Chrissy has been baking — she never does — and taking it easy in the days leading up to the birth. She hasn’t been working out.”

Of Teigen’s demeanor, the insider explained, “She’s been in a great mood and is her usual happy, humorous self. She’s been super upbeat and just excited about welcoming her son.”

The new mother of two responded to a fan on Twitter Friday who asked whether the couple’s son resembled Luna, and revealed he’d made his appearance a little sooner than the family expected.

“Same nose!” wrote Teigen of the siblings. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Says She’s ‘Over’ Being Pregnant: I ‘Wanna Hold My Boy’

Guesses about the baby boy’s name are all over the place, but there’s one option Teigen has shut down — for an understandable (and hilarious) reason.

“Congratulations @chrissyteigen! If you haven’t picked out a name yet may we suggest Stephen? #LSSC 👶🍼,” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tweeted Thursday, sharing a GIF from Teigen’s 2016 appearance on the show — which was taped shortly before she gave birth to Luna.