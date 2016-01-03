Teigen tweeted Saturday that the "most annoying part of pregnancy is the fruit and veg s---"

Chrissy Teigen Is So Over People Comparing the Size of Her Baby to Fruit

When Chrissy Teigen finally gives birth, her Twitter account could be turned into the best pregnancy book ever.

The model has been characteristically blunt about her journey to motherhood, and has decided that the “most annoying part of pregnancy is the fruit and veg s—,” she tweeted early Saturday morning.

” ‘Your baby is 6 inches. A pineapple!’ ” she continued. “What the f— grocery store we at?”

But Teigen at least seems to have gained some new abilities during pregnancy, tweeting earlier that day that “I just smelled dough during a Pilsbury commercial.”

This is all after her New Year’s Day dinner: Hooters takeout. “Nothing sounds good to me except Hooters,” Teigen tweeted, adding a pic of the meal.

But whatever the ups and downs of the journey, Teigen and husband John Legend aren’t stressing about their impending bundle of joy.