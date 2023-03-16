Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her First C-Section with Daughter Esti: 'I Was Taking Pictures'

Chrissy Teigen's experience giving birth to daughter Esti Maxine was a moment she'll never forget.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her work with Cord Blood Registry to encourage parents to store newborn stemcells, the mom of three, 37, shared new details about her first cesarean section, and why she was "so excited" about the surgery.

"I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she says of her previous births with daughter Luna Simone, 7 next month, and son Miles Theodore, 4½. "I really love surgery."

"I like that I've seen both experiences," she adds.

"The incision is a lot and you never know how your stomach's going to come together," she recalls of the surgery. "I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that to me is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cord Blood Registry

"It really is so crazy, but I still think it's so cool," she continues. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. I was laying there wide awake with my body cut open and a baby comes out.' Now Miles and Luna love looking at my scar and they call it the baby hole."

Teigen also opened up about her work with Cord Blood Registry, sharing why she finds banking cord blood and tissue a "fascinating process" she "truly believes in."

"It was just so cool to me to learn about. [My OB-GYN] told me that they clip off a three, four-inch piece of the umbilical cord. And that little piece is full of millions of stem cells and cord blood tissue that they can use to treat over 80 different conditions now," she explains. "It's insane. Cerebral palsy, cancer, leukemia, a lot of autoimmune diseases."

"To know that you can do that and then be able to help not only that child whose cord blood you banked but their siblings and even yourself, it's just important," she adds.

With the birth of baby Esti, Teigen says she "packed my CBR cord blood kit in my baby bag next to the swaddles and everything else."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"We handed it over right in that [delivery] room," Teigen recalls. "[The doctor] popped it open, opened a little cup, and then it was done. It couldn't have been easier."

"It's currently sitting in a facility in Arizona right now just waiting to be used," she continues. "It's very cool to me, knowing that every few years things can change, too, and they're going to have more conditions that can be treated. It's so wonderful."

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

For more on Teigen's family of five, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.