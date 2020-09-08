"When it comes to them being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I’m going to look to John for a lot of help," said Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Says Her Kids Will Be 'Treated Differently Because of the Color of Their Skin'

Chrissy Teigen is taking an honest approach to parenting her little ones.

In a new interview with Marie Claire for the magazine's fall 2020 issue, the pregnant mom of two, 34, opens up about educating her kids — daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, — on racial injustices, explaining that she takes cues from her husband John Legend.

"There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations. But it's really hard to teach them about their privilege — there are no books for that," said Teigen. "But regardless of money or status, they're always going to have their skin color."

The Cravings chef said she will defer to Legend, 41, to discuss his experiences as a Black man with their kids.

"When it comes to them being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I'm going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black," Teigen said.

"We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they'll understand, making it known that it's very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need."

In January, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about his experience with entering an interracial relationship, merging their cultures and some of the challenges he has faced around raising their blended family.

"I don't think there were a lot of issues around it. A lot of it has been a blessing," the singer said about when he began a relationship with his now-wife Teigen.

"I feel like we learn from each other," he said, adding that the couple has even infused both of their cultures into the foods they enjoy. "We have different experiences. We laugh at each other. The food has been better because we're able to merge our taste and our different upbringings and what we grew up eating. We learn from each other and we love the things that are different about each other. That's been actually fun for us."

"Chrissy's dad is white, her mother is Thai, both my parents are Black and from Ohio and we've definitely got an interesting cultural mix for my kids to kind of experience from all their grandparents and aunts and uncles but I feel like it's gone so well. I feel like they're accepting of each other, they love each other and we all learn from each other," Legend said.

As for Luna, Miles and the couple's baby on the way, Legend had said they'll "benefit" from their diverse family background.

"It'll be interesting for them because they'll have a lot of different experiences they can draw from and learn from," he said. "... Part of it is teaching them to love themselves for who they are and also to love themselves for more than what they look like."

"That's a component of who they are and it's important, and it's important for how they're seen, but I want them to be kind, be loving, be intelligent, be good leaders," added Legend. "As they get older, I want them to realize the privileges they have in this life and know that that's unique and they're very fortunate to have them. Hopefully they'll spend a lot of their energy trying to help people that don't have those privileges."

