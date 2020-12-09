"You just gotta make it a moment because it’s just a moment but it’s THEIR MOMENT," the mother of two said

Chrissy Teigen on Taking Time to Give Her Kids 'Their Moments': 'It's Important to Them'

Chrissy Teigen is speaking candidly about her children and giving them "their moments."

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old model and author shared a sweet photograph of herself sitting and smiling beside her daughter, Luna Simone, 4½, as she wrote about the importance of giving her full attention to her kids in the caption of her Instagram post. Teigen is also mom to 2-year-old son, Miles Theodore.

Detailing that she has "gotten very good" at knowing when her kids want her "to pause and pay attention to them," Teigen noted that it "is very important to them so you just gotta make it a moment because it's just a moment but it’s THEIR MOMENT, you know?"

"Give them a moment because it's just a moment but it's important to them. Right? I dunno. You get it," she added.

In the comments section of her sweet post, many agreed with Teigen and affirmed her statement about the importance of giving children undivided attention.

"You [are] so right Chrissy. If you don't pay attention to them in the little moments, they won’t share the big moments with you," one user wrote as another added, "They’re only babies for so long until we're the ones longing for a moment 💕."

Then, another user shared their own personal experience, writing, "Yes❤️ I will be making dinner and my daughter will say 'mom, can we go sit on the couch?' I'll turn everything off and just go sit. It doesn’t last long but I just know when she needs it."

Last month, Teigen opened up about a special moment she shared with Luna, after she and John Legend received the ashes of their son Jack, who they lost at 20 weeks of pregnancy back in October.

Posting a pair of videos on Instagram, Teigen said she wants to "always remember" how empathetic her young daughter is, which is why she shared the "beautiful" moment. "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen said in a video showing the box of ashes sitting next to a teddy bear. "We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy tie string."

Teigen then explained that "Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty," before adding, "She's amazing."