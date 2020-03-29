Chrissy Teigen Officiates Wedding of Daughter Luna's Stuffed Animals as John Legend Performs

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated a milestone over the weekend: the wedding of two stuffed animals belonging to their daughter Luna Simone, who turns 4 next month.

And like many weddings, things didn’t run exactly according to schedule in the hours before it was time to walk down the aisle.

“We’re running a little behind. The bride is freaking out,” Teigen, 34, joked on her Instagram Story, later referring to the nuptials as “the wedding of the century.”

“We’re excited. It’s a beautiful day. It’s a good day for a wedding,” the mom of two added. “I don’t know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I’ve found is they are everlasting.”

Image zoom John Legend and daughter Luna Simone Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Luna Simone's stuffed animals Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, the beachside ceremony started off on a very adorable note, as Luna made her way down the aisle crouching down, in order to make it seem like the bride and groom were really walking on their own paws.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day,” Teigen said as she began officiating the ceremony, which was also attended by Luna’s 22 month-old brother Miles Theodore. “It’s a beautiful day. Well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship.”

“It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house. But who knew that Chloe and Nash would get along so well,” the Cravings author added. They’ve loved each other since the first second they laid eyes one another and they’ve never spent a night apart.”

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Teigen then introduced her husband to sing the happy couple’s “favorite song, as requested by them”— which turned out to be Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself.”

After a hilarious rendition of the pop hit, it was time for the big moment. “Nash, you may now kiss the bride,” the proud mom said as the sweet ceremony came to a close.

Although Teigen did help the happy couple cut the cake — and share a passionate embrace — the big reception she had been planning had to be pushed back to accommodate her family’s nap schedule.

“Everyone fell asleep,” she wrote on Twitter.

The unique ceremony came after Legend, 41, spoke about having to get creative now that he and his wife are spending so much time at home with their kids.

“Well, we rented a house on the beach because we figured it’d be easier to entertain them with the beach here. We’re just trying to find stuff to do all the time,” he said while calling into the Today show earlier this month. “You don’t realize how hard it is to figure it out until you’re thrown in this situation where you just got to be creative.”

“You’re just trying to entertain them and make them feel love and try not to go crazy,” he added with a laugh.

Image zoom John Legend with kids Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Opening up to PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic, the reigning Sexiest Man Alive revealed that both he and his wife are definitely “realizing how hard it is to be a teacher.”

“It’s not easy,” he said, adding that luckily they’ve got some resources at their disposal to aid in homeschooling their children.

“The school that they go to is helping by sending little activities and things and the music teacher sends songs for us to do with them,” Legend said. “But just keeping them entertained and engaged all day, it’s a lot!”