Chrissy Teigen Nurses Baby Esti in Sweet Video as She Says They Have a 'Lot of Boob Time' Together

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on January 31, 2023 12:34 PM

Chrissy Teigen is giving a glimpse into life with her newborn baby girl.

The cookbook author, 37, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories Monday, showing her nursing baby Esti Maxine while son Miles, 4, is in the background practicing his counting skills.

Teigen begins the clip showing herself with Esti, whom she and husband John Legend welcomed on Jan. 13, before panning over to Miles, who sits next to his mom and counts up to 174 before she stops the video.

Last week, Teigen wrote on Twitter that she and daughter Esti have "a lot of boob/documentary time together right now," listing the different films she's watched while breastfeeding the infant.

Along wtih Esti and Miles, Teigen and Legend also share daughter Luna, 6½.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Legend confirmed the news of their baby's birth hours after his child's arrival while chatting with a crowd during a private concert on Jan. 13.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> and baby Estie
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram, JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

"What a blessed day," he said, adding that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

The couple gave the world a first glimpse of the newest family member six days later on Jan. 19 with a sweet photo alongside her siblings.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," the 37-year-old said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

