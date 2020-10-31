"I have a nurse for a bit yes lol," the cookbook author shared on social media Friday

Chrissy Teigen's Nurse Dresses Up as Medieval Plague Doctor While She Receives At-Home Medical Care

Chrissy Tiegen is taking it back to the Middle Ages for Halloween this year.

Teigen, 34, revealed on Twitter Friday that will have some at-home medical care "for a bit" following her pregnancy loss in September — but that won't keep her from getting into the Halloween spirit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s Halloween here at the legend household," Teigen wrote, sharing a photo of her nurse in costume providing her with some treatment. "Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol)."

Teigen was previously diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and went through several blood transfusions while in the hospital last month.

On her Instagram, Teigen revealed her own costume — a ballerina right out of Swan Lake!

"Household Halloween!" she wrote, tagging "@kristinestuddmakeup @hairinel @alanavanderaa @isabelalysa."

Ballerina Isabella Boylston of the American Ballet Theater commented, "Odette has arrived 🔥🤩🤩🤩🦢🦢🦢."

In another photo, Teigen leans over someone — ostensibly husband John Legend — dressed in a Spider-Man costume, captioning the post, "my spidey."

On her Instagram Stories, Teigen explained that her family's "pod class" is celebrating the spooky holiday a day early with costumes, showing daughter Luna Simone, 4, getting her face painted green.

Earlier this week, Teigen announced her return to social media after a break following her tragic pregnancy loss.

In an emotional essay shared on Medium Tuesday, Teigen spoke about the difficult experience of losing son Jack after 20 weeks of pregnancy and thanked people for sharing their own stories with her.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she wrote. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.

Hillary Clinton shared the essay the next day, writing on Twitter, "Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours."

"oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton," Teigen wrote in response to Clinton's support.