Chrissy Teigen on Her New Confidence as a Mom of 3: 'I Don't Accept Being Shamed About Anything'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine in January, joining daughter Luna, 7 next month, and son Miles 4½

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

Published on March 15, 2023 12:41 PM
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Photo: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is settling into her role as a mom of three.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her work with Cord Blood Registry to encourage parents to store newborn stemcells, the cookbook author opened up about having newfound confidence since welcoming her third baby, daughter Esti Maxine.

"It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," says Teigen of going from two kids to three. "You're just not so on edge and worried and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

"You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything," she adds.

Chrissy Teigen baby
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

"A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]," she adds. "I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughters Esti, 8 weeks, Luna Simone, 7 next month, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

The couple welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen
Cord Blood Registry

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

