The 30-year-old model isn't apologizing for spending some quality time with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Slams Back at Critics: 'I Knew Mommy Shaming Was a Thing, But I Didn't Think It Would Come From Going to Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen is standing up for herself after critics took to her social media to shame the new mom for going out to dinner with husband John Legend days after giving birth to daughter Luna Simone.

The 30-year-old model appeared on Good Morning AmericaTuesday, saying “I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn’t think it would come from going to dinner.”

Teigen had previously addressed the shaming in an April 24 tweet:

“It was about 9 to 10 days after,” Teigen explains. “We needed a break. We needed to go enjoy each other’s company and be out.”

She continues, “We were gone for an hour, we had a good meal together. Happy mommy, happy daddy, happy baby.”

In the wake of criticism, Legend, 37, stood up for his wife of almost three years, asking why he wasn’t shamed for the dinner as well:

That was really sweet of him,” Teigen says. “He had my back.”

Teigen adds that Legend’s been busy, helping with feedings and diaper changes. “I don’t even want to say because everyone already thinks John’s so perfect so I love to twist it and make sure people know not everyone’s perfect, but he’s been great.”

Legend has been incredibly supportive of Teigen on social media, previously penning a sweet Mother’s Day message on Instagram: “To my wonderful wife, @chrissyteigen: Luna and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. If our daughter can be even half as awesome as you, I will be so happy and proud. Happy 1st Mother’s Day!”

As for parenting, Teigen says that while she’s been enjoying it, it hasn’t come without its challenges.