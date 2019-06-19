Chrissy Teigen Is Mom-Shamed Over Luna's First Visit to the Dentist: You 'Guys Never Fail Me'

Image zoom Luna Stephens Chrissy Teigen/Instagram. Inset: Steve Granitz/Getty

Chrissy Teigen is proving once again that she has no time for mom-shamers.

The proud mother of two shared a sweet video of daughter Luna Simone, 3, making her first trip to the dentist on Tuesday — and it wasn’t long before social-media trolls tossed in their two cents.

“So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” Teigen captioned her post, which featured Luna sitting on her grandmother Vilailuck Teigen‘s lap as the little girl helped brush the teeth of a stuffed animal.

“What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old,” one user quickly responded.

But the model and Lip Sync Battle host, 33, seemed to have already braced herself for criticism, responding to the comment with, “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

The model and cookbook author is no stranger to clapping back at commenters who flood her feed with negative comments regarding her parenting style for Luna and son Miles Theodore, 13 months, her children with husband John Legend.

Earlier this month, the star shared two videos of Luna bargaining with her parents over how much candy she would be allowed to have if she promised to be on her best behavior.

Instead of acknowledging the toddler’s expert negotiating skills, one user instead focused on Luna’s appearance, commenting, “Finally someone brushed her hair.”

Teigen quickly fired back, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Meanwhile, the star previously addressed “trolls” who left negative comments about Miles’ helmet, after she explained that he had to wear it to treat his “adorably slightly misshapen head” as a result of plagiocephaly.

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,” Teigen quipped on Twitter.

“Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist — we didn’t just go straight to helmet,” she added. “We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree.”

Teigen has proudly shut down her critics since Luna was a baby, writing in 2016, “I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers” after a Twitter user took issue with how she was holding her child.

The star admitted on the Today show in November that while she tries to brush it off, online criticism does affect her.

“It definitely gets to me,” she said. “Certain days it gets to me more than other days. And I realized if I read Twitter too early when I wake up, I tend to be like, a little more moody with it and things get to me more.”

The Cravings: Hungry for More author also noted that critics tend to have her re-thinking even the smallest things, like her daughter belting a tune in the car.

“It’s weird because you have to think of everything. If I want to share a picture or take a video of Luna singing in her car seat, I have to make sure every little piece of her car seat is in the right place or else everyone will get mad at me for having it the wrong way,” she said.

“And as moms, we’re very defensive and want to protect our babies,” Teigen continued. “So people can say anything about me, but if it gets into the kids, I become mama bear.”