Chrissy Teigen's Mom Says Her 'Heart Aches' After Cookbook Author Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Vilailuck Teigen opened up about the loss of her grandson alongside a video of herself saying her final goodbyes

The matriarch opened up about the loss of her grandson — whom the family named Jack — in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday, sharing photos and video of herself saying her final goodbyes at the hospital.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption, alongside the hashtag "สู่สุขตินะลูก," which translates from Thai to English as, "To happiness."

Teigen, 34, revealed the devastating news of her pregnancy loss on Instagram Wednesday night, writing that she and Legend, 41, were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

The Cravings cookbook author had previously been placed on bed rest and then hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta. While she underwent several blood transfusions, she said in her post that "it just wasn’t enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Teigen — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with Legend — said. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Concluding her emotional post, Teigen wrote that she's grateful for what she has, reaffirming that she and her family will "love each other harder and get through it."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," she wrote. "But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Legend shared Teigen's statement on his own Twitter account, writing, "We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."

The couple announced they were expecting their third child in August as part of Legend's "Wild" music video.