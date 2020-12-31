Chrissy Teigen Shares Origami She Made for Late Son Jack in Photo with Luna 3 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack three months after suffering a pregnancy loss.

The cookbook author, who is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts, shared a sweet photo with her 4-year-old daughter Luna on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that she had made "origami for our jack!"

In the photo, Teigen holds up a small piece of origami as Luna lays her head on her mom's shoulder.

After a weeks-long social media hiatus following the tragic loss, Teigen has been candid about the experience.

In a Medium essay published in October, the former model described being diagnosed "with partial placenta abruption" and bleeding heavily while in the hospital.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," Teigen wrote in the emotional essay. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."

"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she said.

In November, Teigen revealed that the family had received Jack's ashes, which they kept in a box tied with holy Thai string. Later that month, she opened up about the "mentally painful" time following the loss.

"when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she said on Instagram.

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," added Teigen. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off."

"anyhow the point is," she concluded, "f------------k, I think it’s happening ❤️."