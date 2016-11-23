"I got one tooth now," Luna's grandmother Vilailuck shared on Instagram

Luna Has Her First Tooth! Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Her 'Little Legend'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna has her first tooth!

The Lip Sync Battle star shared an adorable new photo of her 7-month-old baby girl on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday. “Lu and big bro!” Teigen, 30, captioned her picture of the couple’s bulldog Puddy and Luna wearing a “Little Legend” onesie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While her musician dad wrote a similar caption for the same photo, Luna’s grandmother (Teigen’s mom) Vilailuck proudly announced the child’s big milestone. “I got one tooth now,” Vilailuck wrote of her youngest grandchild on Instagram.

Teigen and Legend, 37, welcomed their first child in April after sharing their pregnancy news on Instagram in October 2015.

Fans have been following along with many of Luna’s firsts, including her first “savory bite.” The SI: Swimsuit cover girl previously shared the tiny tot’s first Halloween costumes, her first chef’s hat and even learning how to make pasta from scratch.