Chrissy Teigen Goes to the Library for the First Time in 23 Years for Group Storytelling with Luna

While she’s been busy raising two kids, publishing best-selling cookbooks and crushing the Twitter game, Chrissy Teigen has forgotten to do one thing – go to the library!

However, the Bring the Funny judge, 33, revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that after over two decades, she finally made her way back to a public library with her daughter Luna, 3, and she loved it.

“I just went to the public library for the first time in *23* years,” Teigen wrote. “I could not believe my eyes. Did group storytelling with Luna, ran around hiding in nooks and crannies, got inspired by 1 million cookbooks and spotted many a difference in a highlights magazine. was awesome.”

Teigen’s tweet was in response to another Twitter user that was defending a girl being shamed for going to the library and becoming a public library member.

“Why are we hating on this wholesome content? i go to the library like every other week and i still get f—— jazzed about it every time. they’re very cool!!!” the user wrote, which prompted Teigen’s response about her own library experience, which has garnered tens of thousands of likes.

In a second tweet, the mom of two wrote, “Seriously. Go to the library. It’s a delight.”

She also hilariously noted the simplicity of a public library in her third tweet, writing, “I walked in and was like ‘wait you can just….walk in?’ then I walked out and was like ‘wait you can just…walk out?'”

Known for her vocal and humorous attitude on Twitter, Teigen has tended to be a victim of mommy-shaming from social media trolls. However, the model never backs down.

In June, Teigen shared a sweet video of daughter Luna making her first trip to the dentist, and critics immediately trolled Teigen in the comments section.

“What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old,” one user quickly responded.

But Teigen, who also shares son Miles, 14 months, with husband John Legend, seemed to have already braced herself for criticism, responding to the comment with, “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

Earlier that month, the star shared two videos of Luna bargaining with her parents over how much candy she would be allowed to have if she promised to be on her best behavior.

Rather than acknowledging the toddler’s expert negotiating skills, one user instead focused on Luna’s appearance, commenting, “Finally someone brushed her hair.”

Teigen quickly fired back, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

The star admitted on the Today show in November that while she tries to brush it off, online criticism does affect her.

“It definitely gets to me,” she said. “Certain days it gets to me more than other days. And I realized if I read Twitter too early when I wake up, I tend to be like, a little more moody with it and things get to me more.”

“And as moms, we’re very defensive and want to protect our babies,” Teigen added. “So people can say anything about me, but if it gets into the kids, I become mama bear.”