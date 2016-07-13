Mama bears have to stick together.

New mom Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Monday to voice her opinion after social media users told Kristin Cavallari her sons were too skinny.

“I will never know why parents criticize others so harshly, knowing they’d go insane if they were on the receiving end ALLTHETIME,” Teigen, 30, tweeted in response to an article about the incident.

Kristin Cavallari sons Source: Kristin Cavallari Instagram

Last week, Cavallari, 29, received criticism after posting an Instagram photo of her sons Camden Jack, 3 1/2, and 2-year-old Jaxon Wyatt enjoying a day at the beach on the Fourth of July.

“Even though we’re not in the states, were [sic] still celebrating hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th! #MyGuys,” the former Laguna Beach star captioned the photo of the boys playing with snorkeling gear in matching swim trunks.

Soon, social media users began flooding the star’s comment section, writing that the children looked too skinny.

“I understand you live a very strict dietary lifestyle but these children are very obviously nutritionally deficient,” one Instagram user wrote.

Cavallari shut down her critics with one response: “Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha.”

Cavallari welcomed her third child, 7-month-old Saylor James , with husband Jay Cutler in November.

Although Cavallari is a seasoned celebrity mother, Teigen is experiencing life as a first-time mom in the public eye — and she’s dealt with her fair share of mommy shamers.

The model found herself the target of shamers when she went out to dinner with her husband John Legend days after giving birth to their first child, Luna Simone in April.

Teigen addressed the critics in a tweet, writing, “I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning!”

She later addressed the controversy during an appearance on Good Morning America, saying, “I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn’t think it would come from going to dinner.”

Before little Luna’s birth, Teigen told PEOPLE that although she wouldn’t “hide” the baby from her fans, she wasn’t looking forward to the negative attention she’d likely receive.

“I’m not ready for people’s comments. That’s more of what it is,” she said. “It’s not like I don’t want to show her or that I’m hiding.”