Chrissy Teigen on 'Magical' Bond of 'Girls and Their Dads' amid Kobe Bryant, Daughter's Deaths

Chrissy Teigen is recognizing the special bond between dads and their daughters in the wake of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore.

Late Monday night, the model and mother of two shared an emotional video tribute from ESPN’s Elle Duncan, in which Duncan teared up as she discussed how much Bryant, who died alongside Gianna Sunday morning in a helicopter crash, had seemed to value being a “girl dad” among all other aspects of his life when she interviewed him two years ago.

“The last time I remember [husband John Legend] crying, aside from this week, was when [daughter Luna Simone, now 3½] wrapped her little finger around his at the hospital when she was born,” tweeted Teigen, 34. “There really is something magical about girls and their dads. Thank you, @elleduncanESPN.”

“And yes I realize [son Miles Theodore, 20 months] was also born in between. We love him too we just didn’t cry (lol) (I’m bad with grief yes) f— this week sucks,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The Lip Sync Battle host shared a longer version of the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “In a sea of tributes that ached my soul, this one had to be the most beautiful and heart wrenching. Thinking of their friends, families and the pain they are going through with great love. Someone take care of all the broken hearts dealing with unimaginable loss. Thank you, @elleduncan.”

The NBA legend was 41 years old when he and Gianna, alongside seven others, tragically lost their lives in the crash in Calabasas, California. Their helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76B, crashed into a fog-enshrouded hillside while the group was on their way to a youth basketball game.

Countless celebrities have poured their hearts out on social media and beyond in remembrance of Bryant and his up-and-coming basketball star daughter.

Talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres took time out to pay their respects, with Kimmel, 52, opting to record his Monday night show without a studio audience because doing “a comedy show didn’t feel right” after news of the tragedy broke. DeGeneres, 62, broke down in tears while taping her monologue for Tuesday’s episode of her own show, saying, “Life is short and it’s fragile.”

DeGeneres also tearfully encouraged viewers to reach out to loved ones while they’re still alive, saying, “If you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them.”

Ahead of attending the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, Legend, 41, and Teigen mourned Bryant on Twitter, with the “All of Me” crooner writing, “I’m so sad and stunned right now.”

“In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle,” continued Legend, who took home the award for best rap/sung performance later that evening alongside DJ Khaled, after they performed in a musical tribute to the late Hussle. “Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

The Cravings: Hungry for More author echoed her husband as she shared her own emotional reactions to the news. “I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god,” Teigen said in one Tweet.

“Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today,” Teigen followed up in another Tweet. “This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb.”