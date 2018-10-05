Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Starting YouTube Series with Mom and Kids — and Luna Isn't Having It

Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck Teigen are prepared to launch their own YouTube channel, but they may have to go at it without the kids.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old model, cookbook author and mother of two shared two videos to her Instagram account, joking about starting her own vlog.

In the first clip, she and Vilailuck are using their new selfie stick while Teigen tells the camera in a singsong voice, “Today is Thursday. And you know what they say about Thursday.”

“Tomorrow, it be Friday,” says her mama, to which the Lip Sync Battle host replies, “That’s what they saaay” before the duo erupt in a fit of giggles.

The second video sees the star holding both her children — son Miles Theodore, 4 months, and daughter Luna Simone, 2 — on her lap, with the kids’ grandmother close by.

“Hey guys, welcome to our YouTube channel,” says Teigen. “This is Luna, this is Miles and that is Yāy. It’s called The Luna, Miles and Yāy Show.”

“No, don’t say me!” protests Luna, who is dressed in a blue princess dress and clutching a pink sippy cup as she looks off camera.

“Okay, it’s The Miles and Chrissy and Yāy Show,” her mom obliges. “And a girl in a blue dress.”

“Today, our topic is the girl in the blue dress’ boots!” Teigen continues as Luna holds up her feet, showing off (perhaps inadvertently) a pair of hot-pink polka-dot boots.

“Don’t say that!” the little girl exclaims, clearly not into the whole YouTube-celebrity thing.

“That concludes our episode of Yāy, Miles and Chrissy and a Girl in a Blue Dress,” says Teigen as her mom laughs and Luna adds, “Don’t say my blue dress!”

A few famous faces chimed in their approval in the comments, like Shay Mitchell, who wrote, “Hahahaha SUBSCRIBED” and January Jones who said, “How do I subscribe to the girl in the blue dress’s show?”

“She’s officially my spirit animal!” Adrienne Bailon wrote alongside three crying-laughing emojis while Jenna Dewan remarked, “This made my day.”

Two other fellow celebs who couldn’t help but comment on the cuteness? Lily Aldridge (“Heheheh”) and Riley Keough, who joked, “How I feel every day.”