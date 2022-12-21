Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are preparing to welcome a baby together in early 2023, joining son Miles, 4½, and daughter Luna, 6½

Published on December 21, 2022 05:17 PM
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen has a sense of humor about the home stretch of her pregnancy.

The Cravings author shared a beach photo on Instagram Wednesday where she stands in a black bikini while son Miles plays in the crystal-clear water with waves crashing behind him. The 37-year-old's baby bump is on display as she looks just over her shoulder at her son.

"Storks illustrated? I don't know," she jokingly captioned the shot.

Yesterday, Teigen shared another photo of herself in a pink tie-dye bikini as she sat in a beautiful infinity pool overlooking the ocean and gazed away from the camera. She posed with her hands on a ledge behind her as she relaxed with her legs in the water.

"'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," she teased in the caption.

Teigen and husband John Legend are already parents to 4½-year-old Miles Theodore and Luna Simone, 6½. Over the weekend, the cookbook author shared a set of photos from a Christmas party the family hosted, where all four members of the family were decked out in colorful Christmas garb.

In the first photo, the family of four posed together in front of a backdrop of Santa's village. Legend, 43, sat on a big red chair throne, wearing a green sweater embellished with garland pom-pom details.

Teigen stood next to the chair, showing off her bump in a white Christmas cardigan with nothing underneath, and finishing the look with a pair of red satin stockings.

She also shared a cute snap of Luna and Miles posing in ice skates. Luna sported a red knee-length dress with a teddy bear print, while Miles wore a black sweater with an illustration of a green T-Rex decorated as a tree and the words "Tree Rex."

"My babies are getting big," Legend wrote, sharing the photo on his own Instagram page.

