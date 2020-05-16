Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Mini-Mes Luna & Miles Are the Cutest Siblings in Hollywood
Big sister (and birthday girl!) Luna is always willing to lend her brother Miles a helping hand
Welcome to the World, Miles!
Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 16th, 2018. Luna, just two years old at the time, was ready to step into her new role as big sister!
Hanging Out
When Miles was born, it was business as usual for Luna, who wasn't going to let Miles' burping schedule get in the way of her sitting with — okay, on top of — her dad.
Tiny Teacher
Luna is the sweetest little teacher. While feeding her baby brother at 6 months, she reminded him, "Hold it with two hands, Miles!"
Shopping Buddies
Luna teaches Miles how to smile really big while shopping with their mom. Miles looks thoroughly amused in this sweet pic.
Playtime Pals
Watching Miles become big enough to play with Luna is enough to melt our hearts.
Pop Goes the Luna!
Miles is very supportive of his big sister's antics, which is an important quality in any younger sibling.
Luna's Little Doll
At first glance, this is just an absolutely adorable photo of Luna and Miles. Look closer and you'll see that Luna put her shoes on her brother, according to Teigen. If you ask us, that makes this photo even cuter.
Not Always All Smiles
Moms know that taking family photos can feel pretty impossible. "Everything's fine over here," Teigen joked, as Luna is seen crying with her mom and Miles.
Built-In BFFs
"Best buddies (sometimes)," Teigen wrote on Instagram of her little loves. If that doesn't sum up what it's like to have siblings, I don't know what does.
Model Behavior
They got it from their mama! Miles and Luna look like child models in this photo with their model mom.
Sing Us a Song You're the Piano Kids
Luna and Miles played an adorable "duet" together, but sometimes you just need a solo! Luna politely asked her brother "Can I play by myself a little bit?" He quickly responded, "No."
Maybe it's time for some dueling pianos?
Tiny Backup Dancer
Miles provided the dance moves (and even a little tumble!) for Luna's karaoke session.
Movin' and Groovin'
Luna is already teaching her little bro how to really bust a move.
Big Sister Mode
"Took almost two years but she loves him now," Luna's mom Chrissy captioned this video of Luna trying to help Miles climb their swing set.
In the video, Luna assures Miles, "It's okay" before attempting to pull him up by his hand. She says to herself, "I cannot reach you," before trying again to bring her baby brother up to the top with her.
Helping Hand
Luna's always there to offer Miles "a little boost!" While her brother climbed on their play set, Luna adorably told him, "Tell me if you need some boost, okay?"
Too Cool for School
What can we say? We're suckers for these two.
Snack Time
The budding chefs showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree (their mom is a cookbook author, after all!) by whipping up homemade pizzas together.
Halloween Happiness
These two are obviously the cutest pumpkins in the patch!
Santa's Helpers
The adorable duo got all dressed up ahead of the holidays in 2021. "Merry Christmas Eve from our mischievous elves," Legend captioned the shot, which features Luna in a blue Gucci dress and Miles in stylish gingham pants.
London Bridge Is Falling Down
Luna and Miles hopped the pond with their parents for a New Year's trip to London to kick off 2022.
Birds of a Feather
The famous siblings hit the 2022 Grammys with their mom to show support for their EGOT dad, who performed during the award show.
Vacation Vibes
Two days ahead of Luna's 6th birthday, proud mom Chrissy shared a sweet photo of herself and her little one during their family getaway to Hawaii. "just the best little girl," she captioned the shot.