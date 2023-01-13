Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What a Blessed Day'

The new baby joins John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's older children, Miles and Luna

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 10:43 PM
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Photo: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family just got a little bigger!

The couple's baby was born on Friday, Jan. 13, the proud father confirmed hours after his child's arrival.

Legend, 43, told a crowd at a private concert that they welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he said.

The singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he "feels energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

US singer John Legend and US model <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> arrive to attend the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. This will be the first state dinner of President Biden's presidency and a chance for the US and France to strengthen ties that have frayed due to disputes over trade and national security. The Bidens host a State Visit by President Macron and Mrs. Marcon of France, Washington, USA - 01 Dec 2022
Sarah Silbiger/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Attendees of the special event immediately headed to social media to share the big baby news.

"@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning," one concertgoer wrote.

The birth of their baby comes after the couple experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020. The couple is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, the multi-hyphenate talked about his family's preparation for their new addition.

"We're all excited," Legend said, "and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>, john legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In September, Teigen, 37, told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles were "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," explained Teigen, who announced her pregnancy in August.

"They've been excited for a long time," added the star of her two older kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

