Pinkies Up! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host a Tea Party with Daughter Luna and Son Miles

"I'm taking this very seriously and I am def way more excited than them," Chrissy Teigen wrote Saturday of planning a tea party for Luna and her friend

It was an affair to remember at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house!

The couple hosted a tot-friendly tea party in their backyard on Sunday, thrown in honor of 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone and her 4-year-old pal Kennady Rose.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed most elegantly, Luna and her little brother Miles Theodore, 2, joined Kennady to nosh something a little less traditional — pizza! — before digging into the array of sweets, as Legend, 40, poured "Strawberry Shortcake tea" for Luna and Kennady.

But Miles was seemingly more interested in dessert before the main course, grabbing a treat off of the tiered display that boasted butter cookies, macarons and cake pops.

"Cookies [are] for after — eat your pizza," Teigen, 34, said from behind the camera as she gently coaxed Miles into putting the cookie down, joking, "Literally, this is all bad for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tea-party setup at Chrissy Teigen's house Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Miles Stephens Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom John Legend pouring tea Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Luna Stephens Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Other videos showed the girls hanging out under tulle-decorated play canopies, Teigen fanning herself with a feather fan and Miles — who had changed into a more casual ensemble — letting out a series of happy sounds while finally enjoying one of his mom's Oreo pops.

But not everything was perfect! "This is a disaster, guys, it's a disaster," Teigen joked in one video. "Kennady doesn't want her pizza; she wants macaroni and cheese. Luna's cold. And I can't lie — the pizza's dry, you're right."

One day ahead of the bash, the mother of two shared a photo of a smiling Luna in an outfit that she didn't seem to end up choosing for the party itself, but screamed royalty: a blue gown with tulle sleeves and matching gloves and hat, complete with a white lace parasol.

"Still planning tomorrow's tea party," the Bring the Funny judge captioned her Saturday snapshot, which also showed some of the teacups, plates and such in the background. "It's two people. Two four year olds. I'm taking this very seriously and I am def way more excited than them."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Gives Son Miles an At-Home Haircut Ahead of His Second Birthday: "I Cut Hair Now"

The family's sweet soirée comes just under a month after they marked little Miles' second birthday with a Sesame Street-themed at-home celebration, complete with plenty of sweets — and adorable photos.

Giving her followers a glimpse into the family's bash, Teigen showed off a handmade birthday banner she made, as well as some adorable, and on-theme, cupcakes.

"It's my boy's birthday. He's two," the model said while showing off the colorful treats, adorned with festive toppers depicting her son getting chummy with some of the most beloved Sesame Street characters.